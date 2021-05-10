Elvin Burr “Bob” Shanholtz, II, 61, of Romney, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2021, after a battle with cancer. Bob was born on Sept. 24, 1959 in Harrisonburg, Va., the son of the late Burr and Ruth Shanholtz. He was a graduate of Hampshire High School and worked various jobs throughout his life. Bob was a very loving son, husband, dad, brother and friend. He would do anything for those that he loved.
Bob married Janet Duncan Shanholtz on Feb. 14, 1987. Janet died on March 16, 2011.
Surviving is a daughter, Heather N. Shanholtz; a brother, Virgil Shanholtz (Bonnie); a sister, Debbie Tyree (Buck) all of Romney; numerous cousins; and a ‘brother from a different mother,’ the Rev. Dr. Walter Jackson III from Martinsburg, W.Va.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. in the Augusta Cemetery. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Walter Jackson, III.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.