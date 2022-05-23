Larry Earl Poling, 75, of Fort Ashby, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at UPMC Western Maryland Hospital, Cumberland, Md.
Born on Feb. 1, 1946, in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late Willis Poling and Hester Shahan Poling. He served in the U.S. Army.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney, with Pastor Doug Tusing officiating. Military rites will be accorded by the U.S. Army.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
