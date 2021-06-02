Earl Stanley Strawderman, 72, of Wardensville, died on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at his home.
Earl was born on Jan. 24, 1949, in Beans Settlement, W.Va., the son of the late Marvin I. and Dottie M. Shanholtz Strawderman.
A graveside service will be held in Greenfield Cemetery in Wardensville, on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Phil Brumback.
Family will receive friends at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville, on Fri., June 4, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Arrangments are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville.
