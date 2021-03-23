Christopher Carl Grapes, 50, of Romney, passed away suddenly on Sat., March 20, 2021, at his home.
Born on January 8, 1971, in Cumberland, Md., he was the son of Donna K. Weaver Grapes Largent of Cumberland, Md. and the late David Grapes.
Christopher worked as a musician and played with many of the local bands. He was a loving husband, father, son and brother.
Surviving with his mother, is his wife, Mai (Hebb) Grapes; a son Garrison Grapes at home; 2 stepsons, Dalton Finch and Seth Rounds, both of Morgantown; 3 siblings, David Grapes, Jared Grapes, both of Cumberland, Md. and Kelly Cover of Warwick, Md.
The family will receive friends on Wed., March 24, 2021, from 6 to 7 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, 115 E. Birch Lane, Romney. A service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Quinton Simpson officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.