Louise Darr Timbrook, 92, of Augusta, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Born in Three Churches, on September 8, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Thelma (Henderson) Darr. Along with her parents Louise is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Russell A. Timbrook, whom she married on September 26, 1948. Russell passed away on March 3, 1997.
She is survived by a daughter, Karen Hirst (Kenny, Jr.) and a son, Anthony Timbrook, both of Augusta. One granddaughter, Sabrena Hirst of Virginia Beach, Va. She is also survived by a sister, Elaine Tomkins of Cincinnati, Ohio and two brothers, Roy Darr (Eliza) of Marshallville, Ohio and Claude Darr (Les) of Reisterstown, Md. and numerous nephews and nieces.
Louise had worked as a switchboard operator for General Telephone in Romney and later worked for the Hampshire County Committee on Aging until her retirement in 2004. She then became a full-time homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, the outdoors and gardening.
She was Christian by faith and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Romney.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private graveside service for family will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mountain Dale Cemetery in Shanks, with Pastor James Tyree officiating.
Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
