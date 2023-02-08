Ramona E. ‘Tami’ Kidwell

Ramona Elaine “Tami” Kidwell, 63, of Lee Street, Moorefield, passed away Sunday evening, Jan. 15, 2023, at Stonerise of Keyser in Keyser. Born on May 1, 1959 in Romney, she was a daughter of the late John Martin Vermilyen and Dale Allen Sulser Vermilyen. In addition to her parents, a brother, Ronald Vermilyen also preceded her in death.
Ramona read her Bible faithfully and was proficient with recitation of the scripture. She so loved attending church and talking to people. Her family and mostly her grandchildren received as much love as she had to give to them, they were everything to her and she will be missed by all.
Surviving is her husband, Allen Warren Kidwell; a daughter, Keisha (Eugene) Whetzel of Moorefield; three brothers, John “Jackie” (Dee) Vermilyen, Jr. of Parkersburg, W.Va., Kevin Vermilyen of Moorefield, and Kenny (Mindy) Vermilyen of Arvada, Colo.; two sisters, Connie (Robert “Beet”) Corbin of Romney, and Kathy (Chester) Pratt of Moorefield; three grandchildren, Joshua (Madison) Whetzel, Hannah Whetzel and Caleb Whetzel; and her four-legged furry children, Big Tom and Little Tom.
A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the New Life Tabernacle with Pastor Eugene Whetzel officiant.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Fraley Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.