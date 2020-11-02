Kendra Nichole Connelly, 25, formerly of Augusta, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, as a result of a motorcycle accident.
Kendra was born on December 13, 1994, in Petersburg, a daughter of Justin Connelly (Carol Ann) of North Carolina and Colleen Shoemaker (James) of Keyser. She was a 2013 graduate of Hampshire High School where she played volleyball, basketball, softball and previously worked for Bigg Riggs Farm in Augusta.
Kendra was the first granddaughter, so, you could imagine how much she was spoiled by all her family. She loved to hunt, ride 4-wheelers, the WVU Mountaineers and spending time with her family. Her two daughters were her whole world. Often, she would take rides with her girls with the windows down and the music up.
Along with her parents, she is survived by her 2 daughters, Aurora “Rory” Justine Bowen and Lexus “Lexi” Taylor Bowman; her sisters, Paige Edgecomb, Skylar Allen, Lakelynn Allen, Emily Connelly and Theresa Markley; maternal grandparents, Gary and Angela Shoemaker; paternal grandparents, William and Sharon Connelly; her aunts, Sabrina Shoemaker, Crystal Bryson, Dianna Margettis and Christy Dolleymore; her uncles, Albert and K.C. Shoemaker and a step-grandmother, Carol Galotta. She is preceded in death by a step-grandfather, Henry Galotta.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge. We ask that you maintain a 6-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
Please consider making a memorial contribution to help defray funeral cost by going to Kendra’s tribute wall at www.giffinfuneralhome.com and clicking on the “Donate Now” tab.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
