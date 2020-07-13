Lawrence Louis Bernard, Jr., 73, of Augusta, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on January 27, 1947.
All arrangements are incomplete and being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
Lawrence Louis Bernard, Jr., 73, of Augusta, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on January 27, 1947.
All arrangements are incomplete and being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.