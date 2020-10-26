Laurence (Larry) Clifton Wright, 64, of Abilene, Kansas, formerly of West Virginia, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. He was born February 4, 1956 in Washington D.C., the son of David and Janice (Shaulis) Wright.
Larry worked various jobs including construction, machine tech and plastics tech. Larry was always laid back and never worried about anything. He loved golf and hunting and socializing on Facebook.
Larry is survived by his sons Darron Timbrook of Abilene, Justin Timbrook and Nick Dailey; daughters Ashley Piper and Mandy Smith. One sister Karis Feidler; grandchildren Stocton and Ridgelee Timbrook, Adam and Aiden Piper, A'lia Vargas, Gavin Smith, and Brooklynn and Ethan Timbrook. Other survivors include Connie Timbrook; a cousin Kelly George and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and 3 brothers, David Wright, Macky Wright and Mark Shaulis; a grandson Brayden Lee Smith Burgess and a niece Stacey Wright.
The family has chosen cremation. Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Danner Funeral Home, Abilene.
