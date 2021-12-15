Scott Young Bean, 66, of Romney, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney.
Born on Aug. 2, 1955 in Winchester, Va., he was the son of the late Cornwell Bean and Dorotha Jane (Haines) Bean Kilmer.
He loved to hunt and farm.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Hott) Bean; daughters, Stacy Lambert (Tink) of Romney, Heather Himes (Ervin) of Auburndale, Fla. and son, Jeremy Bean (Tabitha) of Romney; 5 grandchildren, Austin and Ashlyn Shockey, Lilium Himes, December and Autumn Bean; 2 sisters, Diana Langer of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Doris Fuqua of Catoosa, Okla.; and a brother, Clay Bean of Romney.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Dale Cemetery, Shanks, with Pastor Shirley Reed officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
