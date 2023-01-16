Kiley E. ‘Jack’ Cornwell, Jr.

Kiley Edward “Jack” Cornwell, Jr., 81, of High View, entered his heavenly home on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. He was born on June 27, 1941, in Nokesville, Va., to Kiley E. Cornwell and Martha A. Cornwell. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marlene Virginia (Friend) Cornwell; as well as 3 sons, Stephen E. Cornwell and his wife, Christie, of Stephens City, Va., Gregory K. Cornwell and his wife, Renee, of Winston-Salem, NC and Timothy S. Cornwell, and his wife, Sarah, of Barcelona, Spain. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, Madison, Morgan, Mackenzie, Conner (wife-Natalie), Kaitlyn, Abigail, Alexandra, Grant and Denton Cornwell. Surviving siblings are Mildred Davis, Luther Cornwell, David Cornwell and Donald Cornwell.
He was preceded in death by his parents as well as sisters Lois Howell Shafer and Rebecca Davis.
Jack was a graduate of Osbourn High School in Manassas, Va. He spent 40 years working at Southern Iron Works, Inc., in Springfield, Va., before retiring in 2000 and moving to High View, where he enjoyed what he referred to as some of the best years of his life. During this time, he and Marlene served together as active members of Timber Ridge Christian Church. Throughout his life, Jack was committed to his faith, his family and his friends. He was always present for those who needed a helping hand, a kind word or a listening ear. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who often spoke of “making memories” and put action behind those words as he leaves behind many great memories for his family and friends.
The family will receive friends during a viewing/visitation at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, 2807 Northwestern Pike, Capon Bridge, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Spriggs Road Presbyterian Church, 13201 Spriggs Road, Manassas, VA, at 1:30 p.m. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at the First Woodbine Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jack to Timber Ridge Christian Church, 5701 Christian Church Road, High View, WV 26808.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.