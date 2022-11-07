Sandra K. McBride

Sandra Kaye McBride, 77, of Knobley Road, Keyser, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Born on Feb. 13, 1945, in Keyser, she was a daughter of the late Fred C. and Ruth M. (Courtney) Sisler. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Leon E. McBride on April 13, 2011; a daughter, Denyce R. Harman in 2016; a granddaughter, Rae Lyn Horner; and a sister, Darlene Dawson.
Mrs. McBride was a 1963 graduate of Keyser High School and studied business at Potomac State College. She was employed for over 30 years as a lead computer operator with Mead-Westvaco and was currently working for Mineral County Aging and Family Services as an in-home care provider. She was very proud of just recently completing her EMS training and was awaiting certification.
Sandi was a member of Mt. Zion Church on Knobley Road, Keyser, where she taught vacation Bible school, was a member of the choir and sang in the church cantatas and also volunteered with the Calvary United Methodist Church Choir. An avid gardener, she enjoyed growing and displaying flowers. She was a member of the Headsville Countryside Ruritan Club, where she served as the club Belle in Glenville, W.Va., Women of the Moose, Chapter 191, Keyser and as a member of both the Fountain Volunteer Fire Department and the New Creek Volunteer Fire Department. She also bowled in several bowling leagues and served as an election polling place worker for many years.
Surviving are her daughters, Conni L. Horner and husband Bobby, Ruda L. Parks and husband Daniel, all of Keyser and Candi (McBride) Spaid of Romney; 8 grandchildren, Amber Brant and fiance, Dean Hoffman, Nicholas Brant, Beau Horner, Ezra Parks, Alea Horner, Edan Parks, Emilee Spaid and Dylan Spaid; and 2 great-grandchildren, Colten Brant and Noah Hoffman. Also surviving is her brother, Harland Sisler and wife Susan of Virginia; nieces and nephews, Jeffery Dawson, Melissa Sisler, Trevor Warner, Mallarie Thomas, Gracie Fields and Jenson Fields; a bonus daughter, Tamica Fertig; her best friend, Emma Jean Munsie; friends that she thought of as family, Rick Johnson, Shirley Hoover and Becky and Charles Whitehill and her loving cat, Finnegan.
Friends will be received at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Mt. Zion Church on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jerry Eisenhour officiating. Friends will also be received at the church one hour prior to the service.
Entombment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Keyser.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Mineral County Aging and Family Services Meals on Wheels Program, 875 S. Mineral Street, Keyser, WV 26726.
Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel.
