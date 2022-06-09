Jean Marie Grubbs, 76, of Romney, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kearneysville, W.Va. Born Jan. 10, 1946, in Hampstead, Md., she was the daughter of the late Marguerite (Davidson) and John Seipp. She was the loving wife of the late Ronnie Grubbs.
Surviving are son, Timothy Seigman and wife Cara of Gettysburg, Pa.; grandchildren, Tareesa and Tyler Seigman; stepchildren, Billy, Joanne and Stanley; niece, Cindy Hoover and husband Johnny; and grandniece, Samantha Folks.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her husband, is brother Michael Seipp.
She will be very missed by the many stray cats that she would care for.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Eline Funeral Home, 934 S. Main Street Hampstead, Md. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 7 to 9 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Eline Funeral Home with interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are by Eline Funeral Home, Hampstead.
