Alice Marie Colebank, 71, of Romney, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on May 12, 1949, in Romney, she was the daughter of the late Thomas A. Cox and Madeline A. (Riggleman) Cox.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Mahlon Miller, Jr.; a sister, Judy Mae Cox; a grandchild and 2 great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Russell Eugene Colebank; 3 sons, Ronald Eugene Grapes, Michael Lee Grapes (Jody) and Kevin Lee Grapes (Mary), all of Romney; 4 daughters, Rhonda Marie Montgomery (Rick) of Glengary, W.Va., Angela Marie Daughtery (Andy) of Romney, Jamie Lynne Steward (James) of Augusta and Ashlee Lee Colebank (Tommy) of Delray; 9 grandchildren, Heather Sasser (Erik), Robin Moates (Brandon), Rachel Kenney, Kevin Lee Grapes, Jr. “Bubby”, Shelbi Steward, David Grapes and Jacob Grapes; 6 great-grandchildren, Lilly Sasser, Blake Sasser, Weslee Moats, Isabella Champ, Benjamin Moats and Braylan Stewart; 2 brothers, Eugene Cox (Lorraine) and Ronald Cox (Barb) of Berkeley Springs; 5 sisters, Hilda Cox, Sharon Barnes (Tommy) of Romney, Cora Miller of Augusta, Tammy Clayton (Darby) of Moorefield and Shirley Bailey (Calvin) of Franklin.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney, with Pastor Calvin Bailey officiating.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, 115 E. Birch Lane, Romney.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
