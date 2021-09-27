Harold Marshall Switzer, 86, of Clear Brook, Va., died on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Harold was born on March 6, 1935, in Baltimore, Md., the son of the late George H. and Violet A. Maier Switzer.
He owned and operated Harold M. Switzer Contractor in Clear Brook. Harold was a graduate of North Hagerstown High School, a veteran of the United States Army Reserves, a member of Timber Ridge Christian Church in High View, the Shenandoah Antique Car Club, Eagles Club, American Legion Post #21 and the Winchester Jaycees all of Winchester, Va. Harold enjoyed antique cars and playing golf. Harold married Shelva Whitacre on Nov. 24, 1962, in High View.
Surviving along with his wife of 59 years is a sister, Jen Switzer Hollingsworth of Smithburg, Md.; and a number of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a brother, Fred N. Switzer and a sister, Patricia Switzer Smith.
A celebration of Harold’s life was held at Timber Ridge Christian Church on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Officiating was Pastor Mike Vanderlinden. Inurnment will be held at Timber Ridge Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clear Brook Fire & Rescue, 1256 Brucetown Rd., Clear Brook, VA 22624 or Timber Ridge Cemetery, c/o Alan Brill, 5864 Carpers Pike, Yellow Spring, WV 26865.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
