Joyce Lovine Straw, 90, of Augusta, died on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at her home.
Joyce was born on April 19, 1930, in Augusta, a daughter of the late Harry M. and Mary Gess Smith. She was a 1948 graduate of Capon Bridge High School and a member of the Central Homemakers Club in Augusta. Joyce enjoyed cooking, gardening, artist work, tractor shows and being with her family.
Joyce married Leo W. Straw on December 3, 1956 in Winchester, Va. Leo died on December 2, 2018.
Surviving is a son, Kim W. Straw and his wife Dawn of Augusta; a sister, Iris Dale Kline of Augusta; 5 grandchildren, Hunter and Jacob Straw, Chanel Harper, Toni Lewis and Heather Resh and 8 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a sister, Jean Shanholtz.
A celebration of life will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Officiating will be Dick Peer, Minister.
Family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Augusta Vol. Rescue Squad, 16745 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV 26704.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.