Loy W. “Bill” Emmart, 80, of Augusta, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at his residence.
Born on August 17, 1940 in Augusta, he was the son of the late Ray W. Emmart and Neva Loy Emmart.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, with Pastor Alanna McQuinn and Pastor Ron Boyer officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Augusta.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
