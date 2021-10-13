Diane Lee Smith, 70, of Springfield, died peacefully Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland.
She is the daughter of the late Alston Carl Smith and Barbara Ann (Watts) Smith. Diane is survived by her son, Aaron C. Smith (fiancé Levi Linn) both of Springfield; 2 sisters, Sandra “Sandy” (husband Tom) Viselli of Romney and Cathy (husband Ronald) Twigg of Springfield; Aaron’s 2 sisters, Brenna Hott of Winchester, Va. and Devon Hott of Herndon, Va. Diane is also survived by a tremendous number of friends, all of whom became family to her.
Diane was born in Richmond, Va., on Sept. 27, 1951, and soon after, her family moved to Baltimore County, Maryland where she grew up and graduated from Milford High School with the class of 1969. Almost immediately she went to work for SCAN Furniture, all the while finding some fun being in a band and attending drag races and developing a deeper love for music and dancing. To her dying day, her favorites were (in no particular order) Mustang Sally, Pink Cadillac and Pretty Woman to name a few. Diane’s dad was originally from West Virginia and he chose his hometown of Burlington to retire to. Sometime in the mid 80s, Diane decided she wanted to be near her family, all of whom had moved to West Virginia, and she did the same thing and went to work for Kline Furniture. She stayed at Kline’s for several years until she was offered a job at the Senior Center as Activities Director. Here, she hit her stride and worked in a job she loved for 30+ years. There are countless people she cared for and loved and would do anything for anyone up to and including breaking down a door of one of her seniors who hadn’t been heard from.
If anyone talks about Diane, even for a couple of seconds, the words laughter and funny are usually part of the conversation. She would frequently quip, “there’s a black cloud always over my head” and then go on and make a joke to which one couldn’t help but laugh. When asked to be a clown, the Easter Bunny, Frosty the Snowman, whatever, she’d do it and be glad to. If she liked you, you knew it. If she didn’t, you knew that too. Her serious sides were her seniors, but first and foremost her son Aaron. He was her pride and joy. Diane’s capacity for love was never more evident. She’s going to be missed by many.
There will be a Celebration of Life in the very near future. Please check back here, within the week, for a date and time. Her ashes will be buried with her parents in a private ceremony at Wesley Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Hampshire County Committee on Aging, Nutrition Program, P.O. Box 41, Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
