Randall Lewis “Randy” Brill, 71, of Yellow Spring, passed peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Randy was born on November 19, 1948, in Winchester, Va., the son of the late John W. and Katherine L. Fox Brill. He was a 1967 graduate of Wardensville High School, a Vietnam veteran in the United States Army, worked for Fleetwood Industries then Rubbermaid Corp. for 39 years and was a member of the Timber Ridge Christian Church in High View and Capon Springs Hunt Club “John Brill Gang.” Randy enjoyed hunting fishing, riding the back roads and being with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
Randy married Connie L. Kump Brill on December 15, 1969, in Hagerstown, Md.
Surviving with his wife of 50 years are 3 daughters, Shelly R. Brill (Russ) of Stephens City; Jessica D. Judy (Jason) of Shanks; Jennifer D. Wilt (John) of Charles Town, W.Va.; 2 brothers, Alan L. Brill (Ginger) of Yellow Spring; Edwin L. Brill (Ginny) of Stephens City, Va.; a sister, Brenda K. Sager of Winchester, Va.; 9 grandchildren, Grant, Wesley, John, Jadyn, Jordyn, Jacob, Kayla, Ellyana and Brylee; 10 nieces and nephews and 18 great nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. Inurnment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the John Brill Scholarship Fund, c/o Brian Brill, 6856 Capon River Road, Yellow Spring, WV 26865 or Grant Memorial Hospice Foundation, 100 Hospital Dr., Suite 2, Petersburg, WV 26847 or Capon Springs Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 366, Capon Springs, WV 26823 or Timber Ridge Christian Church, P.O. Box 66, High View, WV 26808.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
