SuzAnn Sloop Sitar, 78, of Romney passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020 at UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland.
Friends will be received for visitation via ZOOM on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial services for SuzAnn will be on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. via ZOOM.
The link for the ZOOM visitation and service is bit.ly/SuzAnnSitarMemorial
To join by phone, please dial 301-715-8592 then, when prompted, please type in our meeting ID number: 304-822-5083. Password is 100.
If you have any questions or problems logging in, please call 304-671-5817.
Arrangements by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.