John Wright Pancake, 85, of Romney, died peacefully at his home on the South Branch River, surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 29, 2022. John was born July 4, 1936, the son of the late John I. Pancake and Rose F. Pancake. He was also preceded in death by Barbara Ann Shields Pancake, his wife of 58 years; his sister, Mary Rose Pancake Hicks; brothers, Joseph S. Pancake and Richard W. Pancake; and his granddaughter, Erin Michele Pancake.
John, was a life-long resident of Romney where he and Barbara made their home and raised their family later retiring and moving onto the family farm near Romney where they restored an 1815 log home. John’s early career included working with his father at Hampshire Truck and Pancake Chevrolet in Romney, then retiring from the State Farm Insurance Company after 35 years and a director of The Bank of Romney for 42 years. He was a member and Elder of the Romney Presbyterian Church, the Romney JC’s, Romney Rotary and Lions Clubs, Gideons, and was an organizer of the first Hampshire Heritage Days events at Hampshire Park.
His work and associations introduced him to many of the wonderful families, friends, and associates throughout the Potomac Highlands and the Eastern Panhandle, where he shared stories and related histories which he thoroughly loved to do. He never met a stranger and his knowledge and interest in people endeared him to many. John was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, and historian spending much of his available time in the woods with his family and pets. He and Barbara were fortunate to be able to travel throughout most of the U.S. and Europe, but their best adventure was in 1998 pulling a vintage 1952 Hi-Lo camper from Romney to Fairbanks, Alaska and back.
He is survived by his sister Betty Jean Pancake Williams; 2 sons, John Stephen Pancake of Frederick, Md. and David Wright (wife Amy E.) Pancake of Romney; 1 daughter, Michele L. (husband James) Lee of Delray; 3 grandchildren, David Isaac Pancake, Brittany Anna Griffith, and Kevin John Lee; 2 great-grandchildren, Rhylee and Lincoln Griffith; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Romney Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at Indian Mound Cemetery, Romney
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Romney Presbyterian Church, 100 West Rosemary Lane, Romney, WV 26757 or The Erin Michele Pancake Memorial Fund, c/o Hampshire County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 40, Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.