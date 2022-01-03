Darrell Heare, 61, of Romney, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va., surrounded by his family.
Born on July 26, 1960, in Romney, he was the son of the late Gavin T. Heare and Corrine Smith Heare.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sandy Barnes Heare; 3 children, Joshua Heare, Amanda Heare and Jonathan Heare (Brittani); a brother, Brian Heare; 3 sisters, Lorna Groese (Rick), Angie Miller (Tom) and Michelle Bohrer (Scott); 1 granddaughter, Madison; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He worked cleaning FNB Banks and on the family farm with his brother, Brian. He worked for Hampshire Center Nursing Home for years. Darrell was a hard worker and would help anybody that he could. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather and friend.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, from 10 to 11 am at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta. Interment and graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Heare Family Cemetery on Little Cacapon River Road, Romney, with Pastor Kenneth Lake officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.