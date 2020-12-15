Betty Lue Burton, 92, formerly of Capon Bridge, died on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at the Gettysburg Center in Gettysburg, Pa.
Betty was born on March 18, 1928, in Savage, Md., a daughter of the late Harry Knisley and Helen Morris Knisley.
She worked as a secretary for National Space Agency in Washington, D.C. and was a member of the North River Mills United Methodist Church. Betty was a member of Capon Bridge American Legion Post #137 Ladies Auxiliary in Capon Bridge where she served as their president for 12 years. She was highly active not only locally but at the state level in the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary as she served as the state president from 1994 to 1995 and was the committee chairwomen for the volunteer services at the VA Hospital in Martinsburg, W.Va .
Betty married Glenwood T. “Glen” Burton on November 1, 1946. Glen died on June 10, 2015.
Surviving is Betty’s daughter, Cheryl A. Supowit and her companion Howard Forman of Needham, Mass. and her nephew and his wife who took great care of Betty, Robert and Leslie Knisley of New Oxford, Pa. She is preceded in death by 2 brothers Eugene and Robert Knisley and a sister, Delores Knisley.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a service to celebrate Betty’s life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.