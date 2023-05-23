Catherine E. Myers, 90, of Frederick, Md., passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2023, at Homewood Nursing Home, Frederick.
Born on June 21, 1932 in Hanging Rock, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Oren Daugherty and Zona (Pugh) Daugherty.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
