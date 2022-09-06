Mark Allen Yost, II, 33, of Augusta, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at his residence.
Born on April 24, 1989, in Winchester, Va., he was the son of Mark A. Yost and Teresa Curtis Yost of Romney.
He was a member of Foxes Hollow Church. He enjoyed working on cars and being outdoors.
Along with his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Summer Yost of NC; his fiancée, Shannon Davis of Augusta and her children, Kissten Wimer, Devin Wimer, Jr. and Ryder Davis; paternal grandparents, David and Sally Seeder of Romney; a step-brother, Chris Peffer of Springfield; aunt and uncles, Ginney Jones, Pat Yost, Tim Yost, Eric Schaff and David Curtis; and cousins, Lindsay Dassenko and Heather Fornarotto.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Eskridge Yost.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
