Carla May Simmons, 64, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, as the result of an auto accident.
She was born on Nov. 2, 1957 in Hardy Co., West Virginia.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Baker, with Pastor Jonathan Hedrick officiating. Interment will be in Mathias Mennonite Cemetery, Mathias.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
