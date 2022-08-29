Peggy Lee Omps, 73, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., died on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Autumn Acres Personal Care Center.
A private graveside will be held at a later date in the Friendship Cemetery in Berkeley Springs.
Please omit floral arrangements and consider making memorial contributions in memory of Peggy to the BSHS Band, Attn: Band Director, 149 Concord Ave, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411 or the Faith in God Chapel, P.O. Box 261, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
