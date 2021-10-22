Pearl “Liz” Elizabeth Tutwiler, 92, of Augusta WV passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Dawn View Center, Fort Ashby, WV.
Born on February 18, 1929 in Rock Oak, WV, she was the daughter of the late Davis Hawse and Almeda Haines Hawse.
She enjoyed gardening, and her flowers. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kyle W. Tutwiler, in 2014, a son, Mark Poland, a son-in-law, Joe Stankwich, a great-grandson, Steven Stankwich, and a brother, Paul Hawse.
She is survived by a daughter, Carolyn Stankwich of Augusta, WV, a son, David Poland (Anna), daughter-in-law, Nancy Poland, all of Kirby, WV, a sister, Opal Ludwig of Greencastle, PA , six grandchildren: Joey Stankwich (Amy), Mike Stankwich (Trista), Nancy Ann Merson, Tracy Hott (Michael), Jimmy Poland, Gunnar Poland; eleven great-grandchildren: Samantha Houdersheldt (Vinnie), Gretchen Manich (Colton), Kirby Poland, Tyler Catlett (Lisa), Marcus Simms, Amber Hott, Allison Hott, Michael Hott (Mariah), Hayden Stankwich, Hunter Stankwich, Bodie Stankwich, and 7 great-great-grandchildren: Ryder and Bristol Houdersheldt, Abby Catlett, Hadley Hott, and Uriyah, Keylon and Oakley Manich.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Hott’s Chapel Cemetery, Kirby, WV with Pastor Tom Rowan officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.