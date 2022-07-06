Thomas Douglas Hott, 60, of Augusta, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on Sept. 22, 1961, in Keyser.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Tom Rowan officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney, with military rites accorded by the US Army.
