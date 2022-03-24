James Richard “Jimmy” Billmeyer, 48, of Mathias, was called to race with the angels on March 19, 2022, during the first race of the season on the Winchester Motor Speedway dirt track.
He was born in Florida to Doug Billmeyer of Rio and Doris Teets Billmeyer of Baker. On July 27, 2021, he married Janae Shields Billmeyer.
Jimmy’s greatest enjoyment was racing. He spent hours watching videos to perfect his skills. He had a big heart, would do anything for people, and enjoyed meeting and making friends at the track. He worked as a logger for Kinnie Logging and was both the operator and the mechanic for the equipment. Hunting, fishing and especially working on his black and purple #4 race car were hobbies for this “die-hard Ford man.”
Along with his wife and parents; he is survived by 2 sons, Braxton and Blane Billmeyer; a step-daughter, Sadie Shields; 2 brothers, Nicholas and Matthew Billmeyer; and several special nieces and nephews.
Per his wishes, Jimmy’s body was cremated and spread in special places that he shared with his wife. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 8 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, with Pastor Wade Armentrout officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior. The family requests casual dress.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to offset funeral expenses can be sent to Capon Valley Bank, c/o Joann Byard, P.O. Box 230, Baker, WV 26801.
All arrangements will be handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
