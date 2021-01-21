Debra Jane Wright, 65, of Wardensville, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at her home in Baughman Settlement with her family and her dogs by her side.
Born on July 17, 1955, in Winchester, Va., she was the daughter of Phyllis (Baughman) Linaburg of Wardensville and the late Edward F. Linaburg, Jr.
Memorials may be made to Potomac Highlands Animal Rescue, HC-59, Box 200, Cabins, WV 26855 or Hospice Promise Foundation, Grant Memorial Hospice, 100 Hospital Drive, Suite 2, Petersburg, WV 26847
All services will be private and being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
