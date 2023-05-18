George F. Vogt, Jr.

George Frederick Vogt, Jr., 96, was born and raised in Baltimore City, Maryland to the late George and Lilian Vogt. He attended Baltimore Polytechnic Institute High School. Upon graduation in 1944, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served for two years during WWII. He then attended Johns Hopkins University, graduating as an Electrical Engineer.
He and his wife moved to College Park, Md., where he was employed by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center until retirement. George enjoyed building houses in his spare time, as well as gardening, fishing, tying flies, spelunking, white water canoeing, archery and making furniture in his woodworking shop. He and his family traveled and camped extensively in the United States and Canada. George served in a wide variety of assignments in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including Bishop of the College Park, Ward and President of the Romney Branch in West Virginia. He enjoyed 30 years of retirement on his beloved farm in Delray. Then he and his wife moved to The Villages at Orchard Ridge Retirement Community in Winchester, Va. His greatest love was his family and his Savior, Jesus Christ.
George married Janice Elaine Gillespie on Dec. 19, 1947, in Baltimore. They had been married for 75 years.
Along with his wife, George is survived by a daughter, Cheryl L. Ege (Philip) of Sterling, Vaa.; sons, Douglas R. Vogt (Diana) of Beltsville, Md. and Paul F. Vogt of Irvine, Calif.; grandchildren, Charlene Harrison (Bryan) of Severn, Md., Jennifer Chestnut (Donald) of Severn, Alison Vogt (Daniel) of Lake Forest, Calif. and Emily Vogt of Irvine; great-grandsons, Evan and Luke Harrison of Severn; and great-granddaughter, Savannah Chestnut of Severn.
George was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be conducted in Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery at 1601 Taylor Ave, Parkville, MD 21234 on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southern Virginia University, which the Vogts have appreciated and supported for many years, at 1 University Hill, Buena Vista, VA 24416.
Arrangements are under the direction of Omps Funeral Home, Winchester, Va.
