Albert “Brooks” Kesner, 79, of Shanks, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Hampshire Health Care Center, Romney.
Born on March 4, 1941, in Moorefield, he was the son of the late Casper and Irene (Shockey) Kesner.
Brooks worked as a press operator at Abex until retirement. He was a member of Christ Community Church, Augusta and a loving father and grandfather.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Avery L. Kesner, on January 2, 2021. He was also preceded by 8 siblings, James Russell William, Elburn Leroy, Casper Junior, Virgil Carwell, Ernest Harmon, Charles Robert, Chester Eugene and Elizabeth Belle Kesner.
Surving are 3 children, Greg Kesner (Jan) of Shanks, Mark Kesner of Augusta and Michele Inskeep (John) of Romney; 7 siblings, Richard Kesner, Dorothy Pratt, George Allen Kesner, all of Romney, Johnny Blaine Kesner (Laurine) of Winchester, Va., Patricia Riggleman (Roger) of Maysville, W.Va., Steve Kesner (Carolyn) of Augusta and Don Kesner (Myra) of Shanks; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney, with Pastor Don Kesner officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
