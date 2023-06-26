Mack Kerns, 84, of Winchester, Va., passed away on Friday, June 23 2023, at the home of his beloved caregiver, Wendy Welling of Romney, where he has received loving care for the last 2 1/2 years.
For many years, Mack owned and operated Mack Kerns’s Glass & Mirror, Inc. on Baker Lane in Winchester. He was a member of Sandy Ridge Christian Church. Mack was a lover of animals, especially dogs.
Mack is survived by his wife, Carol Shanholtz; son, Michael; granddaughters, Bethany and Kendra; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Kerns and wife Peggy; step-sister Linda Russell; sister-in-laws, Ann Ludwick (Ralph), Olivia Shanholtz and Roberta Rogers (Gayle); brother-in-law, Bud Shanholtz (Vicki Sherbs); and special cousins Shirley and Rick Davy. All were a great comfort to Mack, as well as many kind friends who remembered him with cards and letters.
The family would like to extend their love and gratitude to all who reached out during this difficult time, and to Hospice of the Panhandle, for their unfailing kindness and care.
Mack wished to have no services. Additionally, he requested that any donations in his memory be made to your local animal shelter or to Hospice of the Panhandle at 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
