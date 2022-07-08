Betty Loy Davis, 97, of Augusta, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on June 7, 1925, in Ruckman, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Domer W. Loy and Hazel Wilkins.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin C. Davis; a son, Ronald Eugene Hott; and a grandson, Bobby Hott.
She is survived by 3 sons, Robert “Bob” Hott (Judy) of Augusta, William “Bill” Hott of Kirby and Denny Hott (Sandy) of Augusta; step-children, Stephen Davis, Sue Kay Davis, Mary Ellen Davis and Brenda Sumner; a sister, Marion Hott of Augusta; grandchildren, Aaron, Mandy, April and Justin; 3 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Robert Jeffreys officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Augusta. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Cemetery.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
