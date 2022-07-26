Patricia Ann “Pat” Davis, 79, of Bloomery, died on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at her home.
Pat was born on June 3, 1943, in Washington D.C., the daughter of the late Margaret Virginia Little. She worked as a bookkeeper for Royal Formal & Bridal in Bladensburg, Md., for 17 years. Pat loved listening to music, especially Elvis and being with her kids and grandkids.
Patricia married Thomas F. Davis on March 24, 1962, in Washington, D.C. Thomas died on Oct. 4, 1999.
Surviving is a son, Thomas E. Davis (Debbie) of Globe, Ariz.; 4 daughters, Donna Costello (Larry) of Orangeburg, SC, Kathy Buchanan (Rob) of Hartley, Del., Debra Hall (Jeff) of Huntingtown, Md., and Vicky Peacemaker (Jeff) of Bloomery; a brother, Berwood Minnix of Bonita Springs, Fla.; 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; and best friend, Patricia Peacemaker and former son-in-law, Tim Hall.
She is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Christina Miller; and a sister friend, Kathy Sterling.
A celebration of Patricia’s life will be held at Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 3 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Alanna McGuinn. Inurnment will be private.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Winchester, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
