Sierra S. Curran, 71, of Northwestern Turnpike, Burlington, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at her home while under the care of WVU Hospice.
Born on Sept. 5, 1950, in Parsons, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Ivy (Barr) Shoemaker. She also was preceded in death by a brother, Rick Shoemaker; her father-in-law, James T. Curran; and a granddaughter, Breana.
Mrs. Curran enjoyed all of the time she was able to spend with her family, especially, her grandkids.
Surviving is her husband of 38 years, James T. Curran, Jr.; her children, Jodie Secrist and husband Garrett, Tonya Zuniga, James R. Curran and Danny Bartges and wife Honey; grandchildren, Brady Secrist, Trenton and Carter Zuniga, Whitley Wright and Joseph Hevener. Also surviving are her siblings, Cheryl Rotruck and husband Don, Dan Shoemaker and wife Diana, Bonnie Bontrager, Shane Shoemaker and wife Peggy and Montie Shoemaker, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 1 hour prior to the service.
Private inurnment will be in the Elijah High Cemetery, Purgitsville.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38205.
Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel.
