Linda Sue Montgomery, 73 of Levels, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardstown, Md.
Born on Aug.8, 1947, in Orange Co., Va., she was the daughter of the late Guy Richard Miller and Helen (Hurt) Miller.
Linda worked at the Kinney Shoe Factory for many years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lee Montgomery Sr. in 2018, 2 daughters and a brother Guy Miller JR.
Surviving are 3 children, Donnie Montgomery (Melanie) of Levels, Ritchie Montgomery (Shelby) of Mechanicsville, Md. and Bryan Montgomery (Julie of Kearneysville, W.Va.); 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 7 p.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Robert Combs officiating.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to the family c/o McKee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Augusta, WV 26704
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
