Donna M. Shawen

Donna Marie Shawen, 75, of Wiley Ford, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at UPMC-Western Maryland in Cumberland.
Born Dec. 4, 1947 in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late James L. Schnibbe and Delphia J. (Iman) Schnibbe. Besides her parents, Donna is preceded in death by a grandson, Owen William Jewell; and her stepmother, Juanita Schnibbe.
Donna is survived by her husband of 35 years, Ronald B. Shawen of Wiley Ford; her sons, Michael W. Nestor and wife Stacey of Short Gap and Mark E. Nestor and wife Kelli of Fort Ashby; her daughters, Nadene M. Jewell and husband Paul of Fort Ashby, Christy L. Brynes and husband Gary of New Park, Pa., Melissa K. Shawen and significant other Lori of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Holly L. Stevenson and husband Michael of Sharpsburg, Md; her grandchildren, Anthony P. Jewell and wife Alison of Slanesville, Kyle W. Jewell of Fort Ashby, Breanna R. Garner and husband Daniel of Ridgeley, Lesley A. Miller and husband Jacob of Carriere, Miss., Benjamin M. Nestor of Short Gap, Raley A. Nestor of Fort Ashby, Lucas T. Nestor of Fort Ashby, Kelsey L. Llewellyn of York, Pa., Landon M. Russo and husband Michael of Glen Burnie, Md., Hunter B. Ludwick and husband Reese of Martinsburg, and Dolan M. Stevenson of Sharpsburg, Md. Donna is also survived by her greatgrandchildren, Owen Taylor, Cali, Livy, Taylor, Owen Reese, and Renley; her sister, Cindi L. Linn of Cumberland; and her furry feline friend, “Angel.”
Raised in Fort Ashby, Donna was a 1965 graduate of Fort Ashby High School. After high school, she attended Potomac State College and Catherman’s Business School in Cumberland. Over the years Donna worked numerous jobs, eventually retiring from the Potomac Highland’s Guild after 20+ years of dedicated service.
In May of 1988, Donna married the light of her life, Ron. Donna was the star of Ron’s show and affectionately referred to Donna as his princess. She loved family get-togethers and her favorite place to be was with her family. Though loyal to her people, she had a beautiful personality and never met a stranger. Her warmth and loving nature could convince anyone to love her. Donna was always smiling and cheerful.
Donna was a member of Central Assembly of God in Cumberland for 35+ years. She gave her heart to the Lord at a Billy Graham crusade in Washington, D.C. at the age of 17. She loved watching the PTL Club with Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker and The Price is Right. She loved to travel, enjoyed camping, and was always up for sleeping on the beach. She also loved to indulge in steaks, chocolate brownies and caffeine-free Pepsi.
Her loving smile, kind manner, and warm hugs will be missed deeply by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.
Friends will be received on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, from 6 till 8 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at noon in the funeral home with Pastor Doug Seaman officiating. Friends will also be received one-hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Fort Ashby Cemetery in Fort Ashby.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.