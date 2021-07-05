Bobby Allen Michael, 78, of Romney, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at his home.
Born Feb. 6, 1943, in Arthur, W.Va., he was the son of the late Lyle Michael and Ora (Cosner) Michael. Besides his parents, Bobby is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Marie (Arnold) Michael on Jan. 22, 2011; 2 sisters, Katherine Bennett and Audrey Winters; and 5 brothers, John, Ray, Earl, Glenn and Thomas Michael.
Bobby is survived by his 2 daughters, Linda Marie Elliott and partner Michael Chamberlain of Cumberland and Cindy Lee Terrazas of Romney; 6) grandchildren, Joshua Ayers of Romney, Zachery Elliott and wife Courtney of Ridgeley, Michael Elliott and partner Jazmin Price of Cumberland, Gaige Chamberlain and partner Tyler Elliott of Frostburg, Maria Terrazas of Romney and Madison Terrazas of Romney; 9 great-grandchildren, Brennon Price, Channing Price, Gage McLaughlin, Azlin Elliott, Asher Elliott, Anson Elliott, Lyam Elliott, Kora’Lynn Ayers and Taylor Elliott; 1 sister, Mary E. Poling of Slanesville; and 1 brother, Arlie Michael of Petersburg. Bobby is also survived by a special granddaughter, Virginia Nazelrod; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; 3 very special friends, Lou Maiuri, Mack “Jr.” Gallagher and Randy Manning; and 2 very special furry friends, his cat Andi Mack and his dog Barley Mae.
Bobby loved spending time in the woods cutting firewood or hunting for deer, turkey, and coon. He never met a stranger and could always find someone to talk to no matter where he was. He worked for Mt. Levels Orchard for 26 years and for Riverside Mulch for 15 years before retirement.
Friends will be received on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney.
Per Bobby’s wishes, his body will be cremated.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
