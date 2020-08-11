Melvin William Nazelrod, 65, father and life-long resident of Romney, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his home in Vanderlip.
Born December 14, 1954 in Three Churches, he was the son of the late Jesse Franklin Nazelrod and Lula Lee Parsons. Besides his parents, Melvin is preceded in death by his wife, Sally J. (Hott) Nazelrod (d. November 6, 2019); a son, Timothy E. Ramos; and a sister, Nina Beatty.
Melvin is survived by 2 sons, Pete (wife Brittany) Martinez and Tony (wife Julia) Ramos; a daughter, Tammy Ramos; 2 sisters, Naomi Mauzy and Betty Zirk; a brother, Raymond Nazelrod; 3 granddaughters, Leticia Adela Tenorio, Blanca Adela Tenorio, and Holly Danielle Ramos; 3 great-grandchildren, Ignacio Antonio Rendon, Genesis Isabella Rendon and Ohanna Mae Rendon.
Melvin graduated in 1974 from Hampshire High School. Through his life, he was a self-taught individual. He could do anything; from rebuilding a motor to constructing a garage. On May 7, 1979, he married the love of his life, Sally Jane Hott. He provided for his family by working in the local Romney Orchard, Davy and Asplundh tree companies, and most recently before his retirement, Shockey Precast in Winchester. Melvin was also a long-time member of the Romney Christian Church.
Melvin was a devoted husband, father, and handyman. He enjoyed hunting whitetail deer and squirrel throughout Hampshire Co. He was an avid gardener that placed a special emphasis on his flower beds, in particular the Marigolds, which could be seen from Rt. 50 every summer. One could always find Melvin lending out a helping hand whether it was a neighbor or a stranger.
Melvin and Sally lived their lives to the fullest with the simple pleasures of companionship, friendship and family. With so much love and compassion they filled their homes with kitty fur babies, which they adored. Melvin and Sally are now reunited in Heaven and will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing them.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery, Mt. Top, Romney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hampshire Co. Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 806, Romney, WV 26757
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
