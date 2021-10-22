Charles William Jewell, Sr., 82, of Augusta, passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Western Maryland Health System, Cumberland, Md.
Born on Oct. 18, 1939, in Romney, he was the son of the late Frank and Margaret (Corbin) Jewell.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Holloway; a brother, Bruce Jewell; 4 sisters, Norma Feaster, Joy Jewell, Nancy Cole and Nathalene Winarski; and a great-grandson.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth M. (Vaughn) Jewell; 4 daughters, Loretta Kottraba of Augusta, Theresa Davis of Baltimore, Md., Wanda Cramer of Augusta and Donna Thompson of Great Cacapon, W.Va.; 2 sons, Charles W. Jewell, Jr. of Baltimore and Gary Jewell of Augusta; 2 step-sisters; 16 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and a great-great-great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating. Interment will be in Tearcoat Cemetery, Augusta.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m., at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
