Leroy Helmick, 85, of Baker, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehab Center in Baker.
A graveside service was held in the Asbury Cemetery in Baker, on Friday, May 29, 2020. Officiating was Rev. Sherwin Tharp and Craig Good.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.