Jared Andrew Purol, 29, of Romney, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at his residence.
Born on Sept. 4, 1992, in Arlington, Va., he was the son of David M. and Sarah L (Lechok) Purol of Romney.
Along with his parents, he is survived by 2 brothers, Lance Wyatt Purol and Merritt A. Purol, both of Romney.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec.17, 2021, at 6 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Romney, with Pastor Robert Jeffreys officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
