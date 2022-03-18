Myrtle Virginia “Peggy” Mayhew, 80, of Romney, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on May 17, 1941, in Romney, up River Road at the log house up on the hill to a family of 15, she was the daughter of the late Elburn “Shorty” Hugh Kesner and Daisy Mae Ellen (Wilson) Kesner.
She was a hard working mother and homemaker. She worked as a housekeeper for many years for many thru out the county, was a supervisor for Camp Peterkin Conference Center for spring/summer housekeeping clean up and then as head cook over evening shift there during summer camps and was housekeeper for several years for the Masonic Clinton Lodge, Romney. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 91, Romney, for over 30 years. She attended God’s Word Fellowship Church when able and loved singing hymns up front for the congregation and the Lord. She enjoyed her yard, flowers, and gardening and was always worried about things being just right. She was not a traveler but visited Amish country in Pennsylvania and Delaware where she loved the ocean and scenery. She absolutely loved KFC chicken and would get out of Winchester Hospital and go around the block to get chicken to eat on the way home. Most of all she loved her fur babies, which were many.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. “Sonny” Mayhew, in June 1982. They were married on April 5, 1958 in Cumberland, Md. She was also preceded by her brothers, Benny, Curtis, James “Jimmy,” Van Woodrow “Bobby;” and sisters, Dorothy and Ruth.
She is survived by a daughter, Amanda “Tink” Darlene Mayhew Kesner and husband Chuck of Romney; 3 brothers, Harry Kesner, Melvin Kesner, of Romney and Eugene Kesner of Springfield; 3 sisters, Lucille “Lucy” Whetzel of Romney, Alwilda Corbin of Shanks, and Juanita “Kay” Nicholson and husband Fred of Romney; and 2 God-gifted daughters, Conna Shanholtz and Linda Staub of Romney.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, with Pastor Dave Simmons officiating. Interment will be in St. Luke’s Church Cemetery, River Road, Romney.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McKee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Augusta, WV 26704.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
