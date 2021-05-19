Eva Maxine Shockey, 89, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Dawn View Center in Fort Ashby.
Born May 1, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Clark Frazier and Susie Haines. Besides her parents, Eva is preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Henry “Frank” Wince; her second husband, Dailey Shockey; and by 2 sisters, Shirley Wolford and Pauline Shockey.
Eva is survived by her 3 daughters, Sylvia “Chic” Malone and husband Eddie of Fort Ashby, Brenda Garland and husband Pepper of Springfield and Linda Ansel of Springfield; 5 grandchildren, Scott Malone, Clint Garland (Wendy), Amy Hicks (Will), Penney Cosner (Brian) and John Ansel (Jody); and 7 great-grandchildren, Krista, Kayla, Tori, Amelia, Braeleigh, Breanna, and Tanner.
Eva was born and raised in Springfield. She and Frank married and raised 3 daughters. Frank passed away and many years later she met and married Dale. Eva was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family, shopping, cooking and baking. She also loved food and flowers and she never met a stranger. She was kind and caring and loved talking and interacting with people.
Eva was a wonderful mom and her Pentecostal faith played a very important part of her life. She ended her journey on this earth and is now enjoying her eternal life with Jesus.
The family wishes to express a heart-felt “thank you” to all of the staff at the Dawn View Center for the exceptional care and compassion that Eva received during her stay there.
A private graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Springfield Hill Cemetery with Josh Miller officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.