Shirley Jean Feller, 80, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Dawn View Center in Fort Ashby.
Born January 7, 1941, at home in Springfield, she was the daughter of the late Haven R. Grapes and Helen M. (Turner) Grapes. Besides her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, William L. “Billy” Feller (d. 1998); her brother, Ronnie Grapes; and 2 sisters, Grace Ross and Lee Heavener.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Teresa Feller, Becky Jo Feller and Christine Feller, all of Springfield; her bonus children, Linda Zirk and husband Arnold of Wiley Ford, Billie Jean Jensenius and husband Bob of York, Pa. and Charles “Bucky” Feller and wife Brenda of Springfield; her grandchildren, Billy Pownall and wife Nicole, Ricky Pownall and wife Carrie, David Jensenius and wife Sara, and Sarah McGee and husband Grant; her great-grandchildren, Emily, Sarah, Vivian, Phoebe, Ross and Olivia. Shirley is also survived by her sisters, Carol Watkins and husband Karl of Mt. Savage, Charlotte Jones and the late Ray Jones of Green Spring, and Bonnie Wilson and husband Steve of Short Gap; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Shirley graduated from Romney High School in 1959 and then attended Catherman’s Business School in Cumberland. After school, Shirley met and married Bill and life began on the farm. This is where they started their family and lived for many years. Shirley’s life was very much about work. She worked while raising her kids and continued on after they were gone from home. Shirley had many interests that gave her pleasure — reading, genealogy, her dogs (lovingly referred to as her “fur babies”) and travel. If someone mentioned going somewhere Shirley was in the car before anyone else. She loved road trips and it mattered not where they were headed to. Shirley had a quick wit that brought many laughs and she never shied away from a snappy remark. She had a gift in her abilities in the kitchen and many enjoyed the results of her skills. Shirley’s needs were simple and she enjoyed her life. The family would also like to offer a special thanks to the staff at Dawn View. Shirley adored them all and referred to them as “her girls.”
It was Shirley’s wishes to be cremated and there will be no services. In Shirley’s memory, do something nice for someone else.
Please consider making a contribution in Shirley’s memory to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.
Arrangement are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
