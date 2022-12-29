Alfons (Al) Puhalla, 89, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Al was born Oct. 29, 1933, in Czechoslovakia. The son of the late John Puhalla and Maria Copjan. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Bonini) Puhalla; son, Stephan and wife Diane Puhalla of Saint Pete Beach, Fla.; daughters, Rosalinde and husband Wes Sloan of Celina, Texas, Jennifer Gale of San Francisco, Calif., Lillian Puhalla of Tiburon, Calif., and Diane and husband Patrick Gallagher of Marina Del Rey, Calif.; granddaughters, Devon and Margot Rieders; and grandson, Sasha Puhalla.
Al graduated from Springdale High School in 1951 and then worked for Gulf Research in Pennsylvania. He served in the U.S. Army SP4, Sig C, USAR. He attended the University of Pittsburgh and then started his career with Western Union. In 1966 he transferred to the Western Union Computer Center in Romney, where he worked 25 years as a computer technician. During that time, he attended several ongoing computer learning classes (1962-Telex TW 39-1 in St Louis, Mo.; 1966-Univac 418 Field Engineering Department class in Ilion, New York). In 1971 he included the whole family in a cross country, station wagon, Holiday Inn, sightseeing, adventure across the country to Torrance, Calif., where he attended a new computer system school. He was a member of the Cumberland, Maryland YMCA Master’s Swim Team for 15 years where he won many awards and medals. He was also a member of the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center for 15 years where he enjoyed his time swimming in the pool. After retirement, he enjoyed his work as an independent contractor maintaining many kinds of electronic equipment at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
Al loved his family and friends, walking in the woods, and getting in touch with nature. He loved listening to Willie Nelson. He loved his family pets, both cats and dogs. He loved swimming, trading stocks, and sharing jokes and stories with his many friends. He was a member of our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Romney.
A memorial service will take place this coming spring at a date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Romney Food Pantry, 49 North High St., Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
