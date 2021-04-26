On Thurs., April 22, 2021, Landon James Rinker, age seven, passed away peacefully in his mother's arms. He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, James and Blanche Cook and Glenn Faw, as well as his twin brother, Nolan Ross Rinker.
Landon has left behind a loving family, including his father, Justin Rinker; mother Melody Rinker; brother, Karson; and a sister, Isabella; all residing in Van Buren, Ohio.
Kentucky family members include his great-grandmother, Frances Faw; his grandparents, Larry and Karen Cook; his Uncle Kevin, Aunt Auburn, and cousins Gavin, Winston, and Gracyn Cook. West Virginia relatives include grandparents Steve and Dee Dee Rinker; great-grandparents Charles and Sudie Rinker, great-grandparents Gary and Kaye Strawn; as well as Uncle Eric and Aunt Brittney, and cousins Estella and Scarlett Wright. His Ohio relatives are Uncle Jared, and cousins Jordan, Karter and Spencer Rinker. Landon also has many friends and fans at Marathon Petroleum. In addition to immediate family members, there are a host of extended family members that will also mourn his passing.
Landon lived for 7 brave years, fighting against difficult odds. He was a blessing to those who knew him, and an inspiration to many.
A time of visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Fri., April 30, 2021, at the Coldren Crates Funeral Home in Findlay, Ohio. A celebration of Landon's life will follow and will be held at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ben Borsay officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging a monetary memorial with envelopes available at the funeral home, which the family plans to direct to charities, including Make-A-Wish, and Awakening Minds Art.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coldren Crates Funeral Home in Findlay, Ohio.
