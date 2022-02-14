Charles Wesley Orndorff, 85, of Augusta, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Charles was born on Jan. 26, 1937, in Delray, the son of the late Wood and Luella F. Wilkins Orndorff. He was a farmer and previously worked for Unimin Corporation in Gore, Va., Howard Shockey and Sons as a crane operator in Winchester, Va., was a member of the Delray Church of Christ in Delray, where he served as an elder, a 1956 graduate of Capon Bridge High School and was a United States Army Veteran. Charles loved farming, hunting and most of all being with his family.
Charles married Darlene A. Pennington Orndorff on Sept. 18, 1961, in Bridgeport, Md.
Surviving with his wife of 60 years is a son, Charles K. “Kent” Orndorff (Tracy) of Augusta; a daughter, Pamela G. Dienst (Jeff) of Huntington, W.Va.; a brother, Harold Orndorff of Delray; and 2 grandchildren, Katlyn M. Orndorff and Lucus K. Orndorff.
He is preceded in death by 2 brothers, Roy and Don Orndorff.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Delray Church of Christ. Officiating will be David Webster and Ansel Peer, ministers. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with military rights accorded by the United States Army.
The family will receive friends at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Tuesday, Feb. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Charles to the Delray Church of Christ, 1108 Green Lane Road, Augusta, WV 26704.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
